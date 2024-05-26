The Most Tragic Bible Stories No One Ever Talks About

While the Bible and the Torah are places that many people of various religions turn to for comfort, it's amazing how many of the stories these books contain are downright tragic. Some of the saddest or most violent are well known. There was the time that King Herod killed all the young boys in order to make sure Jesus died. The Ten Plagues of Egypt wreaked all kinds of havoc on the people in that kingdom, until finally their firstborn sons were all killed. Adam and Eve got thrown out of paradise, and then one of their sons killed his brother. And of course, the crucifixion of Jesus was a painful and violent end that is described not once but four times in the gospels.

Maybe because there are so many dark stories to choose from in the Bible, some of the most tragic seem to have fallen through the cracks of society's collective memory. Some of these stories only take up a few lines, and many require a lot of context to understand why the bad thing was happening in the first place. And the vast majority are found in the Old Testament, where God tends to be a lot more angry and jealous than he is in the New Testament.

These stories are so ridiculously depressing that they deserve to be better known. The most tragic Bible stories no one ever talks about.