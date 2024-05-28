Eerie Mysteries About The Devil That Are Still Unsolved

The devil's pretty scary. Of course, that's his thing, what with being the biggest evildoer and chief deceiver of all time, according to many adherents of Abrahamic religions like Christianity. But, for as much as he occupies an outsized space in many imaginations, how much do we really know about the devil? If we only go by what are widely considered to be canonical texts, such as the Christian Bible or Muslim Quran, there's precious little out there to explain what the devil is doing, much less why he's doing it and how he got there in the first place.

Peek into apocryphal religious texts and widely-held folklore beliefs, and things get even more confusing. After a while, looking at all of the details that we don't understand or even the many things we get wrong about the devil, you may even start to feel seriously unnerved. If the devil is supposed to be this bad, why is our ability to understand — and if you believe, identify — this figure so inconsistent? It's led to some lingering eerie mysteries that we have yet to solve, despite the hundreds and even thousands of years we've had in which to ponder them.