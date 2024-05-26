Weird Rules The Secret Service Has To Follow

Going off of television and film, it may first seem as if being a Secret Service agent is a pretty glamorous, even noble job. You get to wear a suit and do all sorts of things to protect high-level state officials, from speaking into a wrist microphone to tackling the President of the United States to the ground (and maybe even getting a medal for your efforts). But, the reality of joining the United States Secret Service is far more complicated and can involve navigating a bevy of false facts and common misconceptions about what it really means to be an agent. It can also be potentially emotionally draining. As former agent Jonathan Wackrow told Vanity Fair, employment with the Secret Service can be best described as "prolonged periods of boredom only broken up by moments of sheer terror."

Sometimes, being a member of the Secret Service can also get a bit odd. Still, those rules, offbeat or otherwise, are pretty important. After all, are you any good at being an agent if you let the person you're protecting run low on spare blood or allow them to do something as audaciously dangerous as driving to the grocery store? From the required amount of desk time to sometimes getting uncomfortably close with the president and other notables, these are some of the weird rules Secret Service agents often have to follow.