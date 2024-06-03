The Real Reason NASA Frequently Alters Its Photos

NASA certainly does present an easy target for the conspiratorially-minded. After all, in an age where every single basic fact seems disputed — especially of the scientific variety — not too many people can verify information about space, the moon, other galaxies, etc., firsthand. We've got to rely on experts like NASA that have access to exclusive knowledge and devices like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This comes as a blow to some egos, and gives us fruitless conversations about the 1966 moon landing being faked or absurd claims about Earth being flat.

There are plenty of other NASA-related conspiracies tossed about in certain circles, like about NASA doctoring their photos of space, especially when it comes to colors. The colors of far-flung nebulae are too vibrant, some say. They're unrealistic. Nothing looks like that. Space object x, y, z wouldn't look like that if you looked at it with your own eyes, etc., etc.

That last point is exactly the point. You can't see a nebula with your own eyes — you see it through a telescope. Telescopes like the Hubble process mountains of data into composites that necessitate filtered colors. Those colors are different in space and in other atmospheres like Mars because of dust, glare, heat, and so forth. Plus, telescopes like the JWST see infrared light that the human eye can't see, and it needs to be converted into something visible. In other words, every photo of space needs to be adjusted in some way, and they've never tried to hide it.