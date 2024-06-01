What Happened To The Bodies From The Waco Siege?

The 51 days of the infamous Waco siege started on February 28, 1993, when the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) tried to raid the Mount Carmel Center, a compound near Waco, Texas, housing a group called the Branch Davidians. The heavily armed residents and their infamous cult leader David Koresh knew that the ATF was coming, and soon, a gunfight turned into a lengthy siege. Sadly, the aftermath included many corpses, whose fate varied.

The initial confrontation involved 70 ATF agents, but by the end of the siege, there were around 900 representatives of various agencies on site. Negotiations with Koresh proved intense and difficult, and the authorities tried numerous methods of weakening the Branch Davidians' opposition. However, nothing worked, so on April 19, the FBI got the green light to raid Mount Carmel. Branch Davidians responded by setting the building on fire, and by the time the smoke settled, only bodies, a handful of survivors, and many questions about the way the authorities had handled the events remained. What's more, Waco also inspired Timothy McVeigh to commit the Oklahoma City bombing precisely two years after the siege's end.

The vast majority of Branch Davidians died during the events of April 19. Grunge has already told you about all the ways the Waco siege was even worse than you think. Now, let's take a look at what happened to the Branch Davidians after Mount Vernon fell. Here's what happened to the bodies from the Waco siege.