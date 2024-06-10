The Hidden Truth About Adam And Eve's Forgotten Third Son

The story of Adam and Eve and their progeny is perhaps best known as a depiction of a fall from grace. First the parents are cast out from paradise, then the children introduce murder and kinslaying to humanity. Cain and Abel are among the most notorious names of the Bible, and they're the most prominently featured of any of Adam and Eve's children in Genesis.

But Adam and Eve were fruitful, and they reproduced many more than two children in their long lives. Per Bible Gateway, Genesis 5 mentions "other sons and daughters," though a number isn't given anywhere in the Good Book, (books outside the biblical canon do spotlight the daughters). The scripture does single out one of these other children, though: Seth, the son born to Adam and Eve after the murder of Abel. The name "Seth" has been translated as "granted" or "appointed," and Eve describes him in Genesis 4 as God's gift to her and Adam for the son they lost.

While he alone of Adam and Eve's later children is named, Seth isn't prominently featured in Genesis. His lifespan (912 years) and oldest son (Enosh) are mentioned in Genesis 5, and that's all that's said of him in that book. But Seth attracted considerable attention in the ancient world. Rabbinical literature, Roman histories, and observers of Gnosticism all took interest in him and expanded upon the biblical tradition. Here are some things you may have never known about the third son of Adam.