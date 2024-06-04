What It Was Like The Day Jesus Died

Few days have resonated for so long and so profoundly in world history as the day of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, an event that set in motion the transition of a small Middle-Eastern breakaway sect of Judaism into Christianity, the largest religion in modern times, with followers that eventually numbered in the billions. While biblical scholars may disagree over the facts, whether there were any eyewitnesses, or if the Crucifixion even happened, there's no denying that the day as commonly understood would have been momentous as it was horrific to many in attendance.

According to the Christian Bible, around two thousand years ago, the Roman authorities of Jerusalem, then within a province of the Roman Empire, sentenced Christ to death by one of the cruelest methods of execution at their disposal: crucifixion. It took place on an auspicious date, too, during the Jewish festival of Passover, and near Judaism's holiest site, the Second Temple of Jerusalem.

Many cultures throughout the ages since have viewed and depicted the Crucifixion through their own unique lens, but what would that day have actually been like? Let's slip on some sandals, step into a time machine, and travel back to the dawn of the first century, to see what it was like the day Christ was crucified.