Strange Details About John Wayne Everyone Ignores

Though impressionists and satirists have made it possibly the one word most associated with him, John Wayne's roles in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" and "McLintock" were the only films where he called anyone "pilgrim," most prominently in the former. It's a quirk of one of his more famous characters that got conflated with the man himself over time. And the story about Wayne and other artists who worked on "The Conqueror" developing cancer due to being downwind of nuclear testing? Possible, but unsubstantiated. The percentage of the film's crew who developed cancer roughly matched the national average.

But that's how mythmaking can go: A small detail or tantalizing claim catches on in the collective memory and grows with each repetition. It happens to all sorts of famous folk, be they statesmen, scientists, or celebrities. And few celebrities achieved the level of fame and instant recognition that John Wayne did. Decades after his tragic death, he's still an icon of American culture, though his legacy has been colored by closer examination of his less-than-noble attitudes and qualities (and an interview that still outrages people today).

Even the most famous of men, however, can't have every detail of their lives be public knowledge. Wayne had his own quirks, adventures, and episodes that tend to be overlooked. Here are a few odd facts from the life and times of John Wayne.