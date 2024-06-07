The Real Reason 'The Pat Sajak Show' Bombed And Got Canceled

For some younger people the name "Pat Sajak" might mean absolutely nothing but the question, "Who?" For everyone else Sajak means one thing and one very specific thing only: That guy who hosted "Wheel of Fortune" for — you ready? — 41 seasons. That's some excellent job security right there. Sajak, co-host and letter-turner Vanna White, the eponymous wheel that people spin, the dreaded black-and-white "bankrupt" wedge, and lots of cool word puzzles occupy a singular place in American pop cultural memory.

On June 7, 2024, Sajak brings his tenure on "Wheel of Fortune" to a close. "It's been a wonderful ride," he commented on X in June 2023, "and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all." Whether "more to say" means news about a new Sajak show, a post-career memoir, or something else entirely, is unknown.

But, folks might not realize that another Sajak show already existed — "The Pat Sajak Show." It aired for a brief time from January 1989 to February 1990 and was a talk show along the likes of "The Tonight Show," "Late Night with David Letterman," and a bevy of other barely distinguishable offerings. Footage from its inaugural episode shows a big ole' band, an announcer with that announcer voice, spotlights, a cheering crowd, an opening monologue, and all the typical trimmings. But despite reaching 295 episodes viewership quickly plummeted and the show bombed. Ultimately, there was just too much competition on the late-night landscape. And after Rush Limbaugh guest hosted one time, it was all over.