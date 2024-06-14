Rules Vladimir Putin's Bodyguards Have To Follow

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't exactly the most trusting person. In fact, he's downright paranoid. The newspaper Ukrainska Pravda describes him as paranoid about "the West" limiting his power (he's definitely not a fan of NATO). He's so paranoid about dissenters that vocal, anti-Putin Russians like Boris Nemtsov keep dying in suspicious circumstances that often resemble execution-style shootings. He's so paranoid about losing power that political rivals like Alexei Navalny get arrested and die in prison. He's so paranoid that he uses a secret train network and operates out of copy-pasted offices in differing cities. This is why Putin's bodyguards follow strict rules about everything from clothing to equipment to protocols based on their distance from him.

According to former Putin bodyguard Gleb Karakulov on The Guardian, Putin is "pathologically afraid for his life." A defector, Karakulov was captain in Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO), a national bodyguard detail that traces its origins back to 1881. Back then, Tsar Alexander III created the FSO following his father's assassination via bomb at the hands of the revolutionary organization Narodnaya Volya, or "People's Will." Since then, the FSO has acted as the Russian version of the U.S.' Secret Service. It has a deep historical legacy of protection to uphold.

Putin's personal bodyguards comprise a separate, elite, hand-picked unit within the FSO. They refer to themselves as the "Musketeers," per The Economist, a moniker that highlights one protective duty of many. These Musketeers wield guns and information equally, and intervene equally in the physical and digital worlds.