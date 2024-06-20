The Movie That Helped Prevent A Nuclear Apocalypse During The Cold War

At this point there are so, so, so (so many more so's) many nuclear apocalypse movies that nuclear apocalypse movies are an entire sub-genre of film. IMDb has a Top 20 list of such films, including classics like 1968's "Planet of the Apes" and 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day." In general, post-apocalyptic films range from the ultra-realistic "The Road" to the desert-and-dune-buggy action-absurdity of "Mad Max." And with so many offerings on the table, all of them ultimately conveying the same idea — "Hey, let's not do this nuclear war thing, alright?" — could one film possibly stand above the rest as having moved people enough to actually deter an actual nuclear conflict?

In this case, the movie didn't need to move society. It just needed to move one person: President Ronald Reagan. As CNN says, Reagan watched the movie in question — 1983's "The Day After" — weeks before it aired on television. It left him shaken, "greatly depressed," and committed to nuclear deterrence. "My own reaction," he wrote in his diary, "was one of our having to do all we can to have a deterrent & to see there is never a nuclear war." This came at a time of high tension between the United States and the Soviet Union, when folks were scared that bombs might drop any day. Ultimately, it's a bit of an overstatement to 100% attribute the lack of nuclear war to a made-for-TV movie. But, it seems like "The Day After" did help steer events towards peace.