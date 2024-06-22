The Haunting Last Words Of Jesus

Can a man truly be said to have last words if he escapes the grave? The dual nature of Jesus Christ — fully human, subject to wants, hunger, despair, and death, and yet fully divine and therefore eternal — is among the most difficult aspects of Christianity to wrap your mind around, for believers and skeptics alike. It demands accepting that Jesus was truly killed by crucifixion and descended into Hell and that he returned to Earth to speak to his disciples before ascending into Heaven.

But in Christian theology, Jesus's death on the cross is accepted as a true death, and his final words upon the cross are recorded in the Bible. They are also known as the seven sayings of Christ on the cross. Scattered among the gospels, they've been an integral part of Christian prayer and ceremony throughout the history of the religion, and they've been analyzed and interpreted as reflections of Jesus's mindset and message, each word corresponding to a different message.

Though the seven sayings are often pooled together to form a grander narrative, none of them occurs in all four gospels, and only one repeats across them. Their grouping is an example of gospel harmony, the weaving together of elements from the four books to provide a richer, unified account of the testimony of Jesus.