What Happened To Victims' Bodies From The Tiananmen Square Massacre?

By June 4, 1989, up to 1 million protestors had gathered at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. Civil unrest had been growing since the mid-1980s after China economically integrated with the outside world and students started traveling abroad and learning about the civil liberties of other nations. And when former chairman and general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Hu Yaobang died in 1989, student-led protests swelled. In the months following Hu's April funeral tensions between people and government reached a breaking point.

Even though the Chinese government waffled for months about how to respond, they eventually sent in 300,000 troops to open fire on protestors. A diplomatic telegram uncovered as recently as 2017 estimated a civilian death toll of 10,000 over two days, per the BBC. In a piece for The Guardian, Chinese national Ma Jian — present at the time — said authorities spun the bloodbath as an "incident" and the peaceful protest as a "counter-revolutionary riot." And of course, the Tiananmen Square Massacre — as it came to be known to the rest of the world — granted us one of the most legendary visions of resistance possible in the form of "tank man" lifting a palm to oncoming tanks.

As for the bodies of the massacre's victims, much of what we know is scattered and somewhat unconfirmed. By all accounts some people were buried in makeshift graves, others desecrated by soldiers, some stacked outside of hospitals and disposed of later, and many cremated over time.