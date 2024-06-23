Where Microsoft's First 12 Employees Are Now

Everyone knows Microsoft as a software juggernaut, but what was the company like when it took its first baby steps? In 1975, Microsoft was but a fledgling business in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was still a good decade away from the first Windows operating system in 1985, and a long way removed from its opulent corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington, where the company relocated in 1986 after a stint in nearby Bellevue — and where it resides to this day.

As of 2023, Microsoft employs over 220,000 people worldwide, but back in the day, the operation was quite a bit smaller. But what kind of people worked for the company back in its early years? Who managed to get in on the ground floor, and did they end up staying with Microsoft? If not, what became of them? Did they end up wealthy, or did they leave too early and could only watch as their former employer grew into one of the planet's most important business empires? Let's take a look at what became of Microsoft's first employees.