The Most Tragic Losses That Changed Amy Lee

Amy Lee didn't dream of being a rock star as a young girl. Her earliest musical influences came from the classical world. She was fascinated by her grandmother's piano playing and the film "Amadeus," and she dreamed of one day being either a classical composer or scoring films, as she told Kerrang!. Even when she discovered grunge and heavy metal as a teenager and started down the path to becoming the leader of Evanescence, Lee made connections between heavy metal and the classical writers she knew.

Still, she made the transition into rock and grunge, though she didn't at first think of herself as a singer. Vocal performance was initially only an outlet for her poetry. For her poems, Lee drew on a darker muse than a classic film or her grandmother's talents. When she was only 6 years old, Lee's younger sister Bonnie died of an illness that left her physicians baffled. Lee was close to her sister and was devastated by losing her, but she didn't want to compound her parents' grief by showing her feelings. Poetry, and later music, became her outlet.

Lee carried that early sense of loss into her career with Evanescence. She's identified two songs, "Hello" from the album "Fallen" and "Like You" from "The Open Door" as being about her sister. She's also come close to tears discussing her sister in interviews and long declined to share her name, out of concern it would upset her parents or lead overcurious fans to encroach on her sister's grave.