What Happened To The Bodies Of The Victims From The Ruby Ridge Standoff?

Nowadays, Ruby Ridge tends to get framed as one tentpole moment in a series of antigovernment conflagrations that swelled from the 1990s all the way to the present. Along with 1993's disastrous Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, Texas, Timothy McVeigh's 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, The Conversation says that 1992's Ruby Ridge siege "provided the emerging radical right with a pantheon of martyrs that a then-nascent modern militia movement could claim as its own." But to those present it was just a hopelessly bungled U.S. Marshal and FBI operation.

It all began when Randy Weaver — the man at the center of events — refused to show up for his 1991 illegal firearms-selling trial, and the U.S. Marshals Service was sent to bring him in. His dog blew their cover as they crept up to his home, so they shot it. Weaver's 14-year-old son Sammy shot at them, they shot and killed Sammy, and Weaver's friend Kevin Harris shot U.S. Marshal William Degan. From here, a sniper shot at Harris and Weaver and hit his wife Vicki in the face. She was carrying her and her husband's baby daughter. Eleven days later when the siege was over, Vicki's body was collected from the floor, and Weaver walked away with authorities while holding his infant daughter in one arm (seen above).

The Idaho jury only convicted Weaver for failing to appear in court for his original firearms-related charge and acquitted Harris of all charges. The absurd tragedy of errors resulted in nothing more than three deaths. Vicki and Sammy were both cremated, and Degan was buried.

[Featured image by Jim Botting via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]