The Most Famous Tributes To John Wayne Just Weeks Before He Died

Few Hollywood figures are as legendary as John Wayne. The Duke went from being an extra and stagehand in the late 1920s to leading man and action star who garnered loads of awards over his 50-plus-year career, particularly multiple best actor wins for 1970's "True Grit." Typically featured in Westerns and military movies, Wayne came to represent a particular idealized version of rugged American individualism to the point where he practically embodied America itself.

Tributes to Wayne before his 1979 death reveal as much. "He is an authentic chunk of Americana," fellow actor Kirk Douglas wrote, as Express quotes. "For over half a century, Mr. Wayne has served honorably as America's symbol to the world of the highest morals and prudent standard of our society," Frank Sinatra said. Ronald Reagan, five months before he announced his fourth presidential bid, said "there is no one who exemplifies the devotion to our country, its goodness, its industry and its strengths better than John Wayne." Reagan's quote stands out because it illustrates another facet of John Wayne and his legacy: He was very politically involved, pro-America, and a "well-known conservative and anticommunist," as Biography puts it.

Those tributes all stem from a specific honor that John Wayne received toward the end of his life — the commissioning of a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowable on a U.S. civilian. Other recipients include Aaron Copeland, Thomas Edison, Robert Frost, Walt Disney, and more. The timing of this honor was providential, and gave prominent people the chance to deliver some pre-posthumous tributes to the Duke.