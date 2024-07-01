What's WWE Diva Sunny's Life In Prison Like?

WWE wrestler Tammy Sytch — aka, "Sunny" — rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of the sport's most well-known faces. While she wasn't a wrestler herself, she managed wrestlers like the Bodydonnas, The Smoking Gunns, and the Godwinns, who flourished under her. Elevated by a combination of charisma and good looks, she wound up getting lots of air time announcing, commentating, hosting, and so forth. On these merits alone, and without having wrestled a match in her life, she was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Come 2022, however, Sytch's life took a dramatic turn for the worse. As Inside the Ropes explains, that year she was brought up on multiple DUI-related charges, including DUI manslaughter for causing the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in Florida. AP News reports that she'd been driving with four times the legal blood alcohol limit in her body, tested positive for cannabis, and also had an open bottle of vodka in her car. She'd also been driving with a suspended license, as she'd already been arrested multiple times in Pennsylvania for the same kind of actions. In November 2023 she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for her crimes.

Since getting to prison life hasn't been too fantastic for Sunny. She's been experiencing some serious, even life-threatening health problems related to a blood clot in her leg. She's also found it hard to be without company, at least when it comes to issues of intimacy.