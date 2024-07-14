What Happened To The Bodies From The Edmund Fitzgerald?

It was business as usual when the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald set out into Lake Superior on November 10, 1975 at 2:30 p.m. A cargo vessel, the Fitzgerald carried 26,116 tons of processed iron ore from Burlington Northern Railroad, Wisconsin on the western side of the lake to Whitefish Point, Michigan on the eastern side of the lake. The S.S. Arthur M. Anderson joined en route and followed behind at a distance of 10 to 15 miles for the remainder of the trip. Come 3:30 p.m., however — a mere hour into the journey — things took an ultimately lethal turn.

The weather worsened, wind started gusting, snow turned blustery, and sprays of water blocked the Anderson's view of the Fitzgerald. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum explains that waves battered the Anderson at 5:20 p.m. and nearly drowned the entire vessel an hour and a half later at 6:55 p.m. At 7:10 p.m. the Anderson's first mate Morgan Clark radioed the Fitzgerald to check in on the crew. "We are holding our own," the Fitzgerald's captain, Ernest McSorley, replied. Five minutes later the vessel vanished from radar.

All 29 men aboard the Fitzgerald died that night, and within a mere 17 miles of their destination. The ship sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, 535 feet below the surface, and its crew with it. No victim has ever been recovered. The individuals on board the Fitzgerald rest within its wreckage, making the sunken ship both memorial and tomb.

