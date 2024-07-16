Hayley Williams' Bandmates Have A Lot To Say About Her

In the 2010 blog post, Josh Farro addressed his romantic relationship with Hayley Williams — they dated from 2004 to 2007 — and suggested she was straying from her Christian faith. "As you all know Hayley and I dated and broke up during this album cycle," he wrote. "Things then started going downhill for our band. Hayley and Jeremy's views started changing from what we all once believed in." In particular, Farro suggested the shift in her views surfaced during the recording of 2009's "Brand New Eyes."

"Hayley presented lyrics to us that were really negative and we didn't agree with," he wrote. "For example, 'the truth never set me free,' which contradicts what the Bible says in John 8:32 ('and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall sat you free'). We fought her about how her lyrics misrepresented our band and what we stood for, but in the end she got her way. Instead of fighting her any longer, we decided to just roll over and let it go."

Paramore initially discussed being a Christian band, but has since distanced itself from the notion. The reason, The Guardian quoted Williams as saying in 2022, is members being "at different stages of unraveling their relationship to faith." She also told The Guardian in 2010 that she felt "vulnerable" and "exposed" while writing with the group after her split with Farro. "It was more embarrassing after the split," she said. "We'd get into arguments and he'd be like, 'Why can't you write in front of me? It shouldn't be that big of a deal, you know me."