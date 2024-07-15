The Tragic Death Of Florence Griffith Joyner Explained

It's taken track-and-field sprinters over 35 years to even begin to catch up to Flo Jo's world record-breaking speed in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Flo Jo — full name Florence Delorez Griffith Joyner — not only won three Olympic gold medals and one silver medal in the 1988 Seoul Olympics she annihilated the competition and made a permanent mark in sports and history. Flashy, instantly recognizable, sporting colorful nails and brightly-colored leotards, and bearing a memorable and rhymeable nickname, the International Olympic Committee says it best: "There will never be another athlete quite like Flo Jo."

And yet, as such stories often go, Flo Jo died young. In 1998, a mere 10 years after her Olympic dominance, she suffered an epileptic seizure in her sleep and suffocated. As World Athletics says, she had an extremely rare condition called "cavernous angioma" borne by a mere 0.25% of the population, which causes blood to fill spaces around blood vessels in the brain and spinal column. All it took was a turned neck while sleeping, plus some blankets and pillows, to end her life.

The path to Flo Jo's early end was also tainted by accusations of performance-enhancing drug use. Per CNN, Flo Jo called such statements "jealousy," and she even passed 11 drug tests the year of her Olympic victories. Nonetheless, such accusations followed her through her 1993 appointment to the President's Council on Physical Fitness and 1995 induction into the Track and Field Hall of Fame. But in the end these ventures, too, got cut short.