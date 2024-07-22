Stephen Hawking's Biggest Failures That Everyone Forgets

Professor Stephen Hawking was one of modernity's greatest theoretical physicists. He wrote the book on black holes, was ahead of the curve when it came to understanding the Big Bang, correctly postulated that information swallowed by black holes does not disappear but evaporates through quantum "virtual photons," and other such cutting-edge insights. And to top it all off, he did this with an extremely debilitating disease, arterial lateral sclerosis (ALS). People with ALS usually don't live more than two or three years past their diagnosis. Stephen Hawking lived 55 years with it.

But much like other success stories, Stephen Hawking didn't always get everything right. He learned through trial and error, as all of us do — even the most brilliant minds. His initial findings regarding Hawking radiation — those virtual photons we talked about — stumped even him. That equation is still the closest we've got to a vaunted "theory of everything," as it reconciles thermodynamics, quantum theory, and general relativity — Einstein's famous work about the relationship between mass and gravity. Researchers are still figuring Hawking's work out today.

Also, Hawking wasn't the best student — not because he was dumb, but because he was lazy. He was a so-so student in elementary school. And as the NY Post quotes his 1988 book, "A Brief History of Time," Hawking estimated that he did "about a thousand hours of work" once he reached Oxford University, or a mere one hour per day over three years.