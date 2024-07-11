How Deadpool's T.J. Miller Ruined His Career In Seconds

Sometimes it only takes one bad role to ruin an actor's career. Sometimes it only takes oneself. And in the case of comedian T.J. Miller, it only took one phone call. Back on March 18, 2018, Miller called in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train. As the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut wrote, he reported a woman on the train acting suspiciously, and believed she had "a bomb in her bag." She had "brown hair and a scarf," he said, and later had "red hair and a red scarf." Police wound up storming the train and found nothing. Miller was charged with "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device," per CNN, and Connecticut prosecutors later dropped the case and ordered that Miller undergo "Cognitive Remediation," instead, per Variety.

By that point in his career, Miller had moved on from his improv comedy roots to film roles in "Cloverfield," "Deadpool," voice acting in "The Emoji Movie," and how many people might remember him: whacko tech entrepreneur Erlich Bachman in HBO's "Silicon Valley." He might not have been a Hollywood A-lister, but he was building his career on relatively solid grounds. That is, aside from the type of volatile on-set behavior described on Oxygen that might have contributed to his character being written out of "Silicon Valley." Also, he had allegations of sexual and physical assault levied at him around the same time which allegedly happened when he was in college in the early aughts, as Daily Beast describes. All in all, the fake bomb call was more of a final step that broke Miller's career.