Things Fly Me To The Moon Just Ignores About The Moon Landing

In "Fly Me to the Moon," President Richard Nixon's government enlists the help of NYC ad executive Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) to help NASA concoct a fake moon landing. The motivation is one that might make sense — it's the Cold War, and the United States can't risk failure on the world stage amid the Space Race that saw the country battle the Soviet Union for "technological and intellectual superiority," as Royal Museums Greenwich put it. But in reality the agency did not attempt to create a fake moon landing, and its real public relations campaign wasn't as ruthless as in the movie.

"NASA had a really healthy public affairs program in the 1960s, but their job wasn't necessarily or totally to sell the benefits of the space program or to convince people this investment was worthwhile," Brian Odom, NASA's chief historian, told Smithsonian Magazine. "It really was to communicate transparently what the work of the agency was — to be there at launches and to project those to the country and to the world." Bill Barry, NASA's chief historian from 2010 to 2020, who consulted on the movie's script, echoed these sentiments. "There was no special effort to 'sell' the Apollo program — especially not one aimed at raising funds for the agency either directly or indirectly," he told TIME.

While some people who worked on the moon mission did create advertising campaigns and press kits, they worked for private contractors. NASA gave them permission to conduct these campaigns, but they acted separate from the agency. The Apollo 11 PR team was also made up of former news reporters — not cutthroat marketers willing to do anything to succeed like Johansson's character.