Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Shannen Doherty Dead At 53

Shannen Doherty, the television actor who rose to fame in the '90s with "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died of cancer at age 53 (via Variety). Doherty had initially been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and after treatment went into remission two years later, according to People. Then in 2023, she revealed on Instagram that her cancer had returned and had spread to her brain.

Her publicist Leslie Sloane provided the following statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

On the December 6, 2023 episode of her podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," she said that with stage 4 cancer, which is terminal, "You're chasing protocols and you're chasing clinical trials" but that "you don't want it to be all-consuming because you still want to live your life. I want to enjoy the time that I have." While best known for the Fox TV teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," she also starred in the supernatural drama "Charmed," played supporting roles in cult classic movies "Mallrats" and "Heathers," and appeared in dozens of other films and television episodes.