The Most Disturbing Document Details Released About Brian Laundrie

The case of Brian Laundrie and his fiancée Gabby Petito both captivated and horrified the country when details of their ultimately deadly van life vacation became headline news. In the summer of 2021, the couple, who were both in their early 20s at the time, set off on a road trip across America, just over a year after their engagement.

The couple shared ample details of their relationship, engagement, and travels online. Laundrie, for example, wrote shortly after his engagement to Petito: "My biggest fear is that one day I'll wake up and it will have all been a dream, because that is what every second has felt like since the moment we found each other. Till death do us part or until I wake up, I'm so happy the answer was yes, Love you hunny" (via Business Insider).

Such posts have since taken on a grim fascination for true crime enthusiasts, with the revelation that the couple's trip of a lifetime eventually turned into a horrifying case of murder-suicide. Laundrie returned to his parents' home at the start of September, but Petito was nowhere to be seen. After her family filed a police report, Laundrie went missing and was believed to be on the run. Petito's remains were discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, while Laundrie's were later found submerged in water in a South Florida preserve on October 20, with an autopsy later revealing that he had died by suicide. Here is the horrifying story as told through the documents that now make up much of the evidence proving Laundrie was responsible for Petito's death.