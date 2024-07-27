The Truth About Auras According To Science

Bringing up the topic of auras in certain circles will likely provoke one of two opposite responses: 1) "Auras! What a load of bull," or, 2) "Oh, auras! You know, my friend had a reading and he had this bright red — like, really powerful — glow around him. Really beautiful." Thankfully, in between all the mysticism, crystal-clutching, and differently-colored photographic penumbras there's a real, honest-to-goodness scientific consensus on the whole matter: Nope.

For those unaware, auras — in the sense we're talking about them — don't refer to someone's unspoken vibe as they stroll into a bar or something. To the New Age-inclined, an aura is a visible outline of color that enshrouds the body and reveals certain personal characteristics. Red relates leadership and power, green denotes a nurturing person, indigo indicates the spiritually awakened, etc. And where do these auras apparently come from? Times of India relates a typical byline: "Every person and every molecule of his body emits energy. To be able to see that is simply about tuning in to a certain level of consciousness."

Such wording reveals why some believe in the reality of auras: They're spoken of in pseudoscientific terms that sound authentic enough to not be pure mumbo-jumbo. But what does "level of consciousness" mean to a neuroscientist? It's a medical term that describes someone's alertness, not a metaphysical descriptor. Ultimately, there's no data supporting the existence of auras, even when accounting for sensory-garbling conditions like synesthesia.