What Purgatory Is Like, According To People Who Claim To Have Been There

The "Catechism of the Catholic Church," a work that lays out the institution's doctrine, defines purgatory as "purification, so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven." Merriam-Webster describes it as "an intermediate state after death for expiatory purification," pointing to Roman Catholic writings that claim it is a "place or state of punishment" where "the souls of those who die in God's grace may make satisfaction for past sins and so become fit for heaven." Though purgatory is also used nowadays to describe a "place or state of temporary suffering or misery," as the dictionary says, for the purposes of this article, we'll be exploring the spiritual definitions.

The type of sin committed in one's life also affects accounts of purgatory. In Roman Catholic doctrine, venial sins are considered less severe than mortal sins, such as envy, or neglecting prayer. The "Catechism of the Catholic Church" says such transgressions "constitute a moral disorder that is reparable by charity, which it allows to subsist in us." But they are said to leave one increasingly susceptible to committing mortal sins like murder — "sin whose object is grave matter and which is also committed with full knowledge and deliberate consent."

There are many people throughout history who claimed to have experienced purgatory. Though of course none of these accounts can ever truly be verified, they're fascinating nonetheless and even overlap with some of what we know about near-death experiences. Here are some of the most interesting accounts.