What Was Jeffrey Dahmer's GPA?

Jeffrey Dahmer's parents enrolled him in Ohio State University for Fall Quarter 1978. In 2016, Capstone Wealth Partners noted that OSU was much less selective with grades until recent years — in 1995, incoming freshman classes had an average American College Testing (ACT) score of 22.8. At the time Dahmer entered, the school had open admissions, meaning it wouldn't have been difficult for him to get in even without impressive high school grades.

Dahmer lived in the 23-story Morrill Tower residence. In the graphic novel "My Friend Dahmer," John "Derf" Backderf, Dahmer's high school friend, described the future serial killer's life on campus — and it doesn't seem far off from his time at Revere. "He slept until afternoon, ate a solitary lunch at the dorm cafeteria, walked to High Street bars or carry-outs in the late afternoon, got s***faced, and staggered back to his dorm in the wee hours of the morning, collapsed in bed, and slept until the next afternoon when he rose to do it all over again," Backderf wrote. Dahmer's dorm also included pictures of his dog, snakeskin and empty bottles of alcohol, which Backderf claimed didn't sit well with his roommates.

Dahmer didn't enroll in winter classes for the 1979 term. According to The Lantern, the school's independent student newspaper, the Office of the University Registrar claims his academic stint ended on December 8, 1978. As his father claimed he failed Introduction to Anthropology, some have speculated he was in Paul Sciulli's class, but the professor emeritus told The Lantern he couldn't verify this, and the killer's exact schedule is not known. As of 2005, his transcript was "on hold," and it appears to still be unavailable.