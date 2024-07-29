Fallout From The Controversial 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Keeps Getting Worse

As of Friday, July 26, the 2024 Summer Olympics were underway in Paris. We've got athletes who've trained their entire, young lives for one shot at worldwide recognition. We've got over 15 million visitors flocking to the City of Light for a chance to witness humanity's most long-lived sporting tradition with Greek roots over 2,700 years old. We've also got an opening ceremony with some fantastic musical performances, like when French metal band Gojira rocked out on platforms jutting out from Place de la Révolution amidst a pyrotechnics show and operatic accompaniment.

One part of the opening ceremony, though, drew the ire of prominent Christians and pulled attention away from sportsmanship, international cooperation, and artistry. Near the end of the four-hour-long opening ceremony, a group of drag queens danced their way along a table and struck poses around a central queen who wore a headdress and had a mixing table in front of her. When everyone was in place a blue dude representing the Greek god Bacchus — or Dionysus by the Roman name — was revealed as the centerpiece of an arrangement of food.

Fast-forward several days and we've witnessed a merry-go-round of fury, recriminations, explanations, apologies, etc., between political leaders, religious leaders, YouTube talking heads, Olympic organizers, and more. Meanwhile, and in absolute, tragic irony, the Olympic Games official X (formerly Twitter) account wrote that the segment in question was intended to represent the "absurdity of violence between human beings."