What Josh Duggar's Life In Prison Is Really Like

FCI Seagoville is a seven-building, low-security prison housing around 1,800 inmates. Josh Duggar's life at the facility isn't far off from what you'd expect — he receives three meals daily, and on weekends he gets a coffee hour and brunch. A commissary list from the Federal Bureau of Prisons shows what inmates at the prison can purchase: honey pepper turkey sticks, chili and beans, hot beef summer sausage, taco mix, tuna, yogurt trail mix, oatmeal, and even popcorn, among other things.

According to the government agency's "Admissions & Orientation Information Handbook," Duggar must follow a pretty strict dress code Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Specifically, "clean wrinkle-free" khaki shirt and khaki pants. His shoes must always be tied, his belt buckled, and his pant legs hanging over the outside of his shoes. With the exception of the top button, his shirt must be buttoned and tucked inside his trousers.

An inmate that wrote to Forbes claimed that the prison's housing is not a traditional design. "The inmate housing is entirely communal, i.e., no self-contained rooms (unlike some institutions having in-cell toilets, sinks, showers, etc.); and activities (such as dining, recreation, education, library, chapel, commissary, laundry, medical) all occur in specialized locations, separate from the dormitories, and conducted en masse," they wrote. Elsewhere, In Touch Weekly reported on prison documents that claimed his room comes with beds, a folding chair, laundry bag, and storage space, as well as a pillow, blanket, and towels.