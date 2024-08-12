Grim Details About Grant Imahara's Final Days

"MythBusters" star Grant Imahara died on July 13, 2020 at the age of just 49. Even in a year dominated by the traumas of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a tragedy that stood out. Imahara was an electrical engineer and roboticist who, alongside hosts Jamie Hyneman, Adam Savage, and others, turned what could have been a niche show about testing pseudoscientific theories into a cult sensation. In doing so, he became a beloved figure in the lives of fans young and old. After the cancellation of "MythBusters," Imahara remained a famous face on TV, starring in "White Rabbit Project" alongside former "MythBusters" stars Kari Byron and Tory Belleci. He also used his expertise to great effect in the movie industry, working on multiple films in the "Matrix" franchise and acting as the operator of R2-D2 in more recent "Star Wars" features.

Imahara's infectious energy and enthusiasm for science and fun were constants in his life, both onscreen and off. Newly engaged and in demand for TV and engineering work in the months before his death, Imahara appeared fit, healthy, vigorous, and looked far younger than his years. Tragically, what nobody knew — from his fans to his close friends and family — was that he had a deadly health condition: a brain aneurysm, which remained undiagnosed until his final moments. Here are the heartbreaking details, and the response from those who loved and knew him best.