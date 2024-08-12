Grim Details About Grant Imahara's Final Days
"MythBusters" star Grant Imahara died on July 13, 2020 at the age of just 49. Even in a year dominated by the traumas of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a tragedy that stood out. Imahara was an electrical engineer and roboticist who, alongside hosts Jamie Hyneman, Adam Savage, and others, turned what could have been a niche show about testing pseudoscientific theories into a cult sensation. In doing so, he became a beloved figure in the lives of fans young and old. After the cancellation of "MythBusters," Imahara remained a famous face on TV, starring in "White Rabbit Project" alongside former "MythBusters" stars Kari Byron and Tory Belleci. He also used his expertise to great effect in the movie industry, working on multiple films in the "Matrix" franchise and acting as the operator of R2-D2 in more recent "Star Wars" features.
Imahara's infectious energy and enthusiasm for science and fun were constants in his life, both onscreen and off. Newly engaged and in demand for TV and engineering work in the months before his death, Imahara appeared fit, healthy, vigorous, and looked far younger than his years. Tragically, what nobody knew — from his fans to his close friends and family — was that he had a deadly health condition: a brain aneurysm, which remained undiagnosed until his final moments. Here are the heartbreaking details, and the response from those who loved and knew him best.
His symptoms started suddenly, and he was rushed to the hospital
In the days before his death, Grant Imahara had begun to complain of severe, painful migraines, per TMZ reporting. He apparently continued to go about his day-to-day life until one night, his symptoms suddenly became more severe. It happened during dinner with his fiancé, Jennifer Newman (pictured), to whom he had been engaged since 2016.
The pain in Imahara's head soon radiated to his neck and back, and he began to lose feeling in his legs, at which time paramedics were called to attend to him. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors soon diagnosed his brain aneurysm. The cerebrovascular disorder happens when a blood vessel in the brain begins to bulge and expand, sometimes fatally rupturing.
With doctors racing against time, Imahara underwent emergency surgery in an attempt to save his life. Tragically, after two interventions, Imahara was unresponsive. He was taken off life support shortly after.
His loved ones were heartbroken, but have carried on his legacy
The suddenness of Grant Imahara's death was deeply shocking to those who knew him and saw him seemingly fit and healthy just days earlier. When the news broke, his on-screen colleagues were quick to pay homage to the brilliant engineer and screen presence who helped make science accessible for people the world over. His "MythBusters" co-star Adam Savage, for example, wrote on social media platforms like Facebook: "I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."
Imahara's fiancé, Jennifer Newman, took to X (then known as Twitter) to share her grief, praising Imahara for his sweetness and generosity. "I feel so lucky to have known him, to have loved & been loved by him. I love you, honey," she wrote. Months later, on what would have been Imahara's 50th birthday, she shared news of the launch of the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation, established by his loved ones to honor his legacy.