Things We Learned About Jimi Hendrix After He Died

Twentieth-century rock stars enjoyed a mythic status that few celebrities today, in the age of social media, could possibly dream of. One of these musicians was Jimi Hendrix, the legendary rock and blues guitarist who pushed the boundaries of what the electrified version could do, and changed the sound of popular music in the process. His prowess and allure were so otherworldly that, for many of his fans, he was superhuman. "Hendrix was an alien, okay? His ship landed, they said, "Jimi, show 'em how it's done and we'll pick you up in twenty-eight years," quipped stand-up Bill Hicks (via Southwest Review).

Known also for his cool looks and his hard-partying lifestyle, Hendrix has nevertheless gone down in history as perhaps the greatest guitarist who ever lived. Though he was widely admired by his fellow musicians as well as rock music fans during his lifetime, Hendrix's legend no doubt skyrocketed after his tragic death at the age of 27 on September 18, 1970. In the years that followed, dozens of biographies were published that attempted to lift the lid on the real life of one of popular music's most iconic and mysterious performers. Here are a few facts we have learned along the way.