The One Shady Detail About Steven Tyler Everyone Ignores

Cocaine and rock are pretty synonymous, especially when talking about the 1970s. According to "Social History of the United States," the drug's popularity increased sevenfold during this period, and for the first time ever, people were using it more than heroin. Unsurprising, as it was glamorized in U.S. pop culture as associated with wealth and celebrity. A quick look at the bands from the 1970s makes this clear, and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler perhaps encapsulates this glamor best. In particular, one shady detail about his drug use: the amount he spent.

In a 2013 interview with the Australian "60 Minutes," Steven Tyler told Liz Hayes he's probably spent 5 or 6 million on cocaine in his life. "But it doesn't matter," he added, per UPI. "You could also say I've snorted half of Peru. It's what we did." Years later, in 2018, Tyler appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," this time saying he'd spent "about $2 million," again saying he "snorted half of Peru," per People.

In the 1970s, doctors didn't treat cocaine with the severity they do today. Tyler claimed in his autobiography, "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?," that they said it was "habituating," but not addictive. "They didn't know at the time that the drug would eventually take a sharp turn after a certain day," he wrote. "Blow, once the life of the party, became the stuff of fear and loathing, the source of devious and secretive behavior, and the mother of all lies."