Details That Don't Make Sense About The Devil In The Bible

Artists and filmmakers exploit him. Teenagers looking to provoke their parents indulge in music and graphic T-shirts superficially celebrating him. And of course, preachers issue warnings and admonitions against him. Even in a post-Christian world, one where organized religious belief continues to decline, the devil can still be found at all ends of culture. And belief in the devil, and Hell, is still claimed by over half of Americans. But much of what we think of when the devil's name is mentioned doesn't come from religious sources.

Take the popular image of the devil, that all-red figure with cloven hooves, pointed horns, and a fiendish goatee. It's an amalgamation of medieval morality plays, Greek mythology, brief descriptions from the Book of Revelation, and 20th-century cartoons. The pitchfork, Satan's favorite weapon and status symbol in so many depictions, was cribbed from Hades. Even the notion that the devil is the great adversary, the antagonist in the story of creation ever opposed to God, was largely developed after the books of the Bible were written.

So what does the Bible itself have to say about the devil? The answer is, at once, quite a lot and very little. Writings that later generations synthesized into the ultimate being of evil and tempter of mankind describe a range of beings with various functions and moral alignments, and when studied at the source, it can be hard to reconcile them into the force we know as Satan. Here are a few biblical passages related to the devil that don't necessarily add up.