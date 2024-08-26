Here's What Jesus' Childhood Might Have Been Like

The Gospel of Matthew says that Joseph and Mary were set to be married when she became pregnant with Jesus Christ, her first-born son. A virgin at the time, the scripture suggests she conceived Jesus through the Holy Spirit without sexual intercourse. According to some sources, they had at least six other children, though whether from Joseph's previous marriages or consummation of their own after Jesus' birth is debated. Matthew 13 says Jesus had four "brothers" — James, Joses, Simon, and Judas — and at least two "sisters." The Catholic Church regards these as his cousins and believes Mary remained a virgin her whole life.

According to Matthew, Jesus grew up in a devoutly religious household. His parents made pilgrimages to Jerusalem each year for the feast of Passover and Days of Unleavened Bread, and when he was 12, they brought him on one of their annual trips to the Holy City. Luke 2:40 says up until the age of 12, Jesus "grew and became strong; he was filled with wisdom, and the grace of God was on him." In the Quran's Surat Maryam 19, Jesus — or Isa — even speaks from the cradle: "Indeed, I am the servant of Allah . He has given me the Scripture and made me a prophet."

But Matthew also provides the genealogy of Jesus Christ in the tradition of Jewish writing, where who one is descended from is considered extremely important. This helps to paint a picture of Jesus' family tree and the violent, checkered lives within it, especially when knowing the history of figures like David from the Old Testament (i.e. the Hebrew Bible). The collection of writings is full of betrayals and violent clashes. According to Harbor Church Honolulu, "Matthew had a point to make: Jesus came to show God's grace to everyone. Righteous and unrighteous. Men and women."