Strange Rules Soldiers Have To Follow During War

"War is cruelty, and you cannot refine it," wrote General William Tecumseh Sherman during the American Civil War. In 1864, during Sherman's March to the Sea, which was devastating to the Confederacy, Union Army troops marched deep into Georgia while pillaging farms, killing livestock, burning homes, and destroying the crops that fed locals as well as the Confederate army. This tactic helped hasten the end of the war, but it was devastating to the civilians who saw the war come to them without warning. However, even as General Sherman wrote those words, European nations were already working on what Sherman considered impossible: refining the rules of war to make it less cruel.

Sixteen nations met at the first Geneva Convention in 1864 to set ground rules to ensure that, even in wartime, injured soldiers would be cared for no matter what side they were on and that civilians would also be protected. With more conventions at Geneva, the Hague, Teheran, and other locations, those nations rewrote the rules to make sure people were still protected even as new technologies made war deadlier.

The result is the International Humanitarian Law, or IHL, the core components of which are signed by all 196 countries and which soldiers are bound to follow no matter where in the world they serve. Some rules — such as not wearing blue helmets — seem downright strange at first glance. Others — such as announcing your attack before you make it — seem counterproductive when your object is to win, yet the laws are all there for good reasons. Here are some of the strange-but-true rules soldiers must follow during war.