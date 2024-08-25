The Strange True Story Of Hitler's Best Assassin

The death of Otto Skorzeny is one that seems almost too banal for someone whose life involved such a strange mix of chaos and atrocities. He died of bronchial cancer on July 5, 1975, at his home in Madrid, Spain — a far cry from the man who was once called "the most dangerous man in Europe," as The New York Times reported. Hundreds of former Nazis attended his two funerals in Madrid and Vienna, and his remains were cremated and taken to Vienna by his widow. He was interred in the family plot.

Otto Skorzeny was very wealthy at the time of his death, and he never revealed why he chose to work for Mossad. In a piece for Forward, journalists Dan Raviv and Yossi Melman suggested some reasons for this. One might have been the allure of the work, as he "had a very strong streak of adventurism." "Skorzeny was the kind of man who would feel most youthful and alive through killing and fear," they wrote. "Regret and atonement" might have also been factors, though they noted that Mossad's psychological analysts doubted this was the case. Whatever his reasons, he was among many Nazis who never truly faced the comeuppance that others did for their role in one of the most horrifying campaigns of violence that the world has ever known.