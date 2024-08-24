The Alternative To Traveling The Oregon Trail That Was A Catastrophic Failure

Tales of the Oregon Trail (1841 to 1884) have captured the imagination for generations, from its legendary 1980's video game incarnation all the way to the present. Maybe it's the mythmaking appeal of self-made, rugged individuals charting their way westward across a vast grassland in search of a better life. Of course, there was nothing idyllic or even remotely appealing about walking — yes, walking — about 2,200 miles along with 300,000 to 500,000 other people, many of whom are dying from disease or starvation at a rate of about 10 to 15 people every mile. Even so, there were other similarly disastrous options — like the Bozeman Trail.

The Bozeman Trail broke off from the Oregon Trail around modern-day Glenrock, Wyoming and terminated near Virginia City near Nevada's southwestern corner. The Oregon Trail, in fact, splintered off at multiple junctions over time as travelers found different, better, and less dusty routes to travel. Some groups even had their own paths, like the Mormon Trail that ended in — you guessed it — Salt Lake City.

There was one problem with the Bozeman Trail, though, as the National Parks Service explains: It cut through Native American territory not open to travelers. In 1864, less than one year after Pioneer John Bozeman first carved the trail, 2,000 settlers followed behind him largely in the hopes of discovering gold. Fast-forward to 1868 and the U.S. Army had plunked down some forts on the trail, lost fights against Indigenous tribesmen, and the Bozeman Trail was abandoned.