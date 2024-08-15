Here's How The Astronauts Stuck In Space On The Boeing Starliner Will Survive

It's an absurd understatement to say that space flight comes with risks. Human bodies were meant to laze around on the grass a bit, maybe pick some fruit, go on a little forest jaunt, and so forth. If one single thing goes wrong in space it could spell absolute doom. Or in the case of the recent Boeing Starliner mission, it could mean being stuck in orbit — perhaps until 2025.

On June 5 the Starliner and its scant two-person crew, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, blasted off to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a short, eight-day mission. As NASA explains, the mission was supposed to be a test run of Starliner, a craft designed for reusability, cost-saving, and time-saving. After doing a check of the Starliner's launch pad, rocket, flight capabilities, etc., the craft was set to come back to Earth — easy-peasy. But as the BBC explains, there was a helium leak on launch day that got hand-waived and then got much worse. And since helium is used for maneuvering and slowing descent during reentry, Williams and Wilmore are basically stranded until the whole thing gets analyzed.

Or as People quotes NASA program manager Steve Stich said, Williams and Wilmore are "not stranded." They could return at any time but are being cautious and opting for the safest route home. In the meantime, things aren't exactly as dramatic as a Hollywood disaster movie. The astronauts are hanging out on the ISS, gathering data, and getting regular supplies, to boot.

[Featured image by NASA/Isaac Watson via NASA| Cropped and scaled | NASA Media Usage Guidelines]