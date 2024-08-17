Things About Brandon Lee's Death That Don't Make Sense

The on-set death of any leading actor would cause shockwaves through the movie industry. But the fatal shooting of Brandon Lee took on a life of its own within days of being headline news. Much of this was to do with the uncanny similarities to the death of his father, Bruce, who also died suddenly at the peak of his fame.

Bruce Lee was one of the world's most athletic and physically impressive actors. However, in private he suffered with chronic pain, and he died at age 32 after a reported allergic reaction to a painkiller, which led to fatal swelling of the brain (later theories suggested the cause of death was actually acute water intoxication). Following his death, rumors swirled that the actor had been murdered — potentially by the Chinese organized crime group the Triads after he refused to let them take control of his career, though the Lee family insisted this was not the case.

That history could repeat itself in Bruce's son seemed too much of a coincidence for many fans to take. In the wake of Brandon's death, many conspiracy theories suggested that he had been murdered, with motives typically mirroring those of the supposed assassins who had killed Bruce. Members of the Lee family and his colleagues took to the media to share their belief that both men had been murdered, while fans speculated that a curse had been put on the Lee family to impose early death on its male progeny. More than three decades on, no criminal charges have ever been filed in relation to the shooting of Brandon Lee or his father.