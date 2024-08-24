Actors Everyone Can't Stand Working With

Let's face it, Hollywood is filled with divas. Showbiz is littered with stars who simply can't stop from making life difficult for everyone on set. Sometimes, actors take things too far and have a one-off blowup (we're looking at you "Terminator Salvation" Christian Bale). This happens; shooting a movie or TV series ain't easy. When you're away from family and loved ones for long periods of time, constantly chasing that perfect shot while the studio is breathing down your neck, things understandably get tense.

However, there are a great many performers who just seem to have an unbreakable knack for making the filming experience (an already laborious process) a hundred times more taxing and awkward. From having a laundry list of absurdly weird and random demands to frequently starting trouble with their castmates, there are just too many actors in Hollywood who like making things impossible for everyone. So, here is a list of actors you likely wouldn't want to be on set with for months on end.

The following article includes allegations of addiction, child abuse, and sexual assault.