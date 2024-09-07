The Big Reason Why Chicago Electrifies This Body Of Water

So we all know about the relationship between aphids and ladybugs at this point, right? Aphids destroy plants, so you introduce ladybugs into your garden (omens of good luck in some cultures) to keep the aphid population down. Easy-peasy, right? For ladybugs, maybe, which the University of California says are likely to fly away within 48 hours. But what if they didn't? What if, instead, they stayed and bred and consumed your garden, then neighboring gardens, then every patch of grass in the street, and on and on? Now substitute "carp" for "ladybug" and you can see why the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal has a big electrified fence underwater.

It's like this: Asian carp got imported into the U.S. and deposited into southern fish farms in the 1960s to devour algae blooms. But, in a classic case of nature laughing in the face of self-congratulatory bipedal apes, floodwater carried the carp into the Mississippi River. They spread northward and within 20 years made their way through the Ohio, Missouri, and Illinois Rivers, and dozens of tributaries along the way. The "rabbits of the water," as NPR calls them, breed prolifically and basically never stop eating. At this point, they've devoured their way through indigenous fish populations and comprise 90% of the fish in some areas as they make their way closer to Lake Michigan, which connects the Mississippi River with the Gulf of Mexico. So how do we protect the $7 billion-per-year fishing industry of Lake Michigan from carp? A big 'ole electrified fence at a well-placed bottleneck: the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.