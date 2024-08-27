The Real-Life Origins Of Black Myth: Wukong In Chinese Mythology

In "Black Myth: Wukong," players take on the role of the Destined One, aka the Monkey King, after the events of "Journey to the West." The novel is sometimes believed to be the first mention of Sun Wukong, but he might be an even older figure in Chinese mythology. Notably, his precursor, the Monkey Pilgrim, appears as far back as the Song dynasty (960–1279) hundreds of years earlier. Nevertheless, he was popularized by "Journey to the West," which paints an allegorical tale of monk Xuanzang's journey to India and return to China. After arriving home, he translated 75 of his obtained sutras into Chinese and paved the way for Buddhism in the country and beyond.

The story begins in what probably sounds all too familiar hundreds of years later: A magic stone breaks. According to Chinese legend, the stone had sat atop the Flowers and Fruit Mountain since the beginning of time. "Ever since Creation began it had been receiving the truth of Heaven, the beauty of Earth, the essence of the Sun and the splendour of the Moon; and as it had been influenced by them for so long it had miraculous powers," the book reads. "It developed a magic womb, which burst open one day to produce a stone egg about the size of a ball." Wind blew on the egg, and from it the Monkey King was born — "a stone monkey, complete with the five senses and four limbs," who eventually learns to walk.