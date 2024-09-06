The USS Thresher's Sinking Was Worse Than You Thought

On April 9, 1963, the USS Thresher left the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, and headed out to the North Atlantic. This submarine represented the top of the line of the United States' maritime technology. The Thresher was a new type of nuclear-powered submarine packed with technology that made her fast and stealthy and allowed her to dive deeper than any sub that had come before.

The Thresher carried 129 men — including 17 civilian technicians — and while serving on a submarine was a highly regimented and often disorienting affair, her crew was proud to be aboard this vanguard hunter-killer during the heart of the Cold War between the West and the Soviets. But less than 24 hours later a shocking fate befell the ship and her crew during a deep test dive from which she never returned. And, even more tragically, it could have been prevented. The Navy later determined faulty welding caused a leak that shut down the Thresher's electrical systems causing her to slowly sink to the bottom of the North Atlantic.