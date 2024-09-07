Why Quentin Tarantino Can't Stand Bruce Lee

The 2019 movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was considered by many critics to be a return to form for director Quentin Tarantino. The film tells the tale of aging actor Rick Dalton and his stuntman friend Cliff Booth, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively. "Hollywood" also touched on the life of real-life actress Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie) and the horrors of the Manson murders. As usual for works in Tarantino's oeuvre, the flick was also somewhat controversial, with some critics taking issue with the handling of the Manson Family as a subject and the perceived lack of lines or agency for Tate.

But another scene, featuring a depiction of martial arts superstar Bruce Lee (played by Mike Moh), has proven to be especially divisive. In it, the martial artist is shown on a movie set, bragging about his fighting prowess and boasting that he could beat heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a fight. Having drawn the ire of Pitt's Cliff, the two have a fight, which sees Lee being hurled into the side of a parked car.

Bruce Lee is undoubtedly one of 20th-century cinema's biggest icons, widely respected as a martial artist and a charismatic leading man. In interviews, he introduced Western audiences to Eastern philosophy and to the discipline that underpinned his art. So many fans were shocked to see Lee portrayed in such a disdainful way in "Hollywood," and characteristically, Tarantino has stood his ground amid a wave of criticism.