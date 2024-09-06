Rich Homie Quan's Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now

Sad news hit the music world when it was announced that Atlanta, Georgia rapper Rich Homie Quan had died. Details about his death remain unknown — even where it happened, aside from Atlanta — but an autopsy is pending. Fulton County Medical Examiner made the announcement that Quan died on Thursday, September 5. He was 33 years old.

Numerous Quan tributes have popped up online after the news broke. "Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that's dealing with something," 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram. As reported by the Independent, Quavos from Migos wrote, "May god be with us never saw this being part of our journey," while Megan Thee Stallion wrote, "RIP to one of the best." Fans like KristenMelaninQueen, meanwhile, posted their own tributes on Instagram. "Rich Homie Quan was an era within himself!!!" she wrote. "This is insane!!! RIP to this man and prayers to his family."

But out of all the posts written about Quan, it's his own final Instagram post that stands out. Written mere days before his death, it shows a glimpse into his off-stage, everyday life. The photo looks like it was taken at an optometrist's office and shows Quan peering through a new pair of glasses. "Vision clear even through the BS," he wrote. This small, commonplace moment serves as a stark and somewhat disturbing reminder of how quickly and unexpectedly death can come.