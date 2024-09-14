The Doritos Ingredient That Turns Mouse Skin Transparent

Who would have thought that a junk food brand featuring products with names like "Doritos Dynamita Sticks: Smoky Chile Queso (Artificially Flavored) Corn Snacks" would come with questionable ingredients? This includes mystery items like Flavor Enhancers 621, 627, and 635 in the Thai Sweet Chili variety. That's in the Australian product line, though. The U.S. Doritos website doesn't disclose ingredients, presumably for what are totally trustworthy reasons. Also, possibly because Doritos make mice's skin transparent and might cause genetic mutations that cause cancer. So there's that.

Okay, at least one Doritos ingredient — yellow 5 — turns mice's skin transparent and might cause genetic mutations that cause cancer. And liver damage, kidney damage, enlarged hearts, missing limbs, or skeletal deformations in unborn babies because it's a neurotoxin, as Very Well Health says. In mice and rats, that is. In humans the Yellow 5 jury is still out, so feel free to chow down at your own risk. So long as you remember that Yellow 5 might potentially contribute to behavioral problems like ADHD. And so long as you remember that humans, rats, and mice are 95% genetically identical. That's why they're good for tests.

But anyway, back to the see-through mice. As The Washington Post explains, it's not as simple as "eat yellow 5, turn transparent as cellophane" or something. In fact, ingesting yellow 5 doesn't turn anything transparent. Rather, the presence of the dye on the skin recrafts light differently, which lets you see what's underneath.