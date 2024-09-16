Here's How Bob Ross Found His Calling To Be A Painter

It's definitely strange to imagine Bob Ross barking orders at a new military recruit to scrub a toilet, but that's what it took to make Ross commit to a life of peace and happiness. That, plus Alaska's natural beauty, German painter William Alexander's "wet-on-wet" painting technique, and a side job working at a tavern.

Ross left his 20 years in the Air Force in 1981 vowing "never to scream again" as the Orlando Sentinel says. While in the military a happy set of circumstances led him to painting, starting with the Alaskan landscape, per Biography. Ross was particularly moved by Alaska's mountains and took a painting class through the United Service Organization (USO). And of course, we all know how much Ross loved painting landscapes on the "The Joy of Painting."

At the same time, Ross had a part-time gig working in a tavern through which he sold his work. As he told the Orlando Sentinel, he'd go home for lunch, do a couple of paintings, and bring them back to the tavern. Plus, he painted on tins used to pan for gold, which made for the perfect novelty purchase.

It's because Ross had to paint so quickly that he employed his "wet-on-wet" painting technique, i.e., not waiting for paint to dry. For this, he took inspiration from painter William "Bill" Alexander, whom Artsy says also had a PBS painting show of the same format as Ross', "The Magic of Oil Painting." Ross even borrowed Alexander's catchphrase, "happy little trees."

[Featured image by SrA Dan Saylor via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]