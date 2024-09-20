The Hidden Truth Of Linkin Park's New Lead Singer, Emily Armstrong

After years of uncertainty, American rock band Linkin Park returned to the music world in 2024 with a new vocalist: Emily Armstrong. The group had been on a hiatus since its former frontman, Chester Bennington, died by suicide 2017. They played just one tribute concert that year to the 41-year-old musician before taking a step back and leaving fans wondering if Mike Shinoda et al. would ever return.

Return they did with Armstrong, who already had a solid rock band resume — in 2002, she co-founded the rock band Dead Sara. Along with Siouxsie Medley on guitars, Chriss Null on bass, and Sean Friday on drums, the quartet had a break-out single in 2011 with "Weatherman" and signed with Epic Records afterward. They eventually parted ways with the label, self-releasing their second album and releasing their third and most recent, "Ain't it Tragic," in 2021 through Warner Music (minus Null).

Armstrong debuted with Linkin Park in the song "The Emptiness Machine," and in the wake of its release, a wave of praise and criticism flooded in. Not just directed at the music either, but also at Armstrong — her ties to the Church of Scientology became a point of contention among fans and critics, and her life was thrown under the microscope. Here's the hidden truth of Linkin Park's new lead singer.